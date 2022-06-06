Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that 832 mobile subscribers ported their numbers to the MTN network in April 2022. The subscribers moved from other mobile networks of Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile.

This was done through the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) instituted by the telecoms regulator, which allows customers to change their service providers without changing their number.

The data shows data Airtel also received 354 customers from other networks, while 9mobile welcome 131 customers through porting. Globacom also saw 112 customers moved to its network from other operators.

But just as the operators gained some new customers from one another, they also lost to one another through outgoing porting. 9mobile emerged as the biggest loser for the month as 888 subscribers ported out of its network to others, while Airtel recorded 249 outgoing porting.

MTN also lost 143 subscribers to other networks as 68 subscribers exited Globacom’s network.

Why it matters

MNP was flagged off by NCC in April 2013 as a way of giving telecommunications subscribers in the country the freedom to move from one network to another for a better experience without changing their number.

It was designed to reduce subscribers’ complaints about the poor quality of service as they would have the opportunity to change operators at will.

Although subscribers port for different reasons, among which are quality of service, tariff, or availability of service in their area, the MNP has become a barometer by which the telecom operators measure customer satisfaction.