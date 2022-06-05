The Federal Government has attributed the recent electricity dip to the partial shutdown of the Obem gas plant.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Power via a statement issued and signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Power on Media, Malam Sanusi on Saturday.

According to the Minister’s aide, the gas plant was shut down to address the repair of the critical gas processing equipment.

What the Ministry is saying about the power dip

He said, "The current dip in electricity generation is as a result of the partial shutdown of the Obem gas plant to address the repair of the critical gas processing equipment.

“The incidence unfortunately occured at a time when other Power plants on other gas sources are under going planned maintenance and capacity testing. We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy has mobilised equipment, material and personnel to the site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected Power plants we have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored.

“While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that Nigeria’s electricity generation fell to an almost two-month low last Wednesday, 1st June 2022, dropping by 9% to 72.71GWh compared to 79.87GWh recorded in the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Similarly, energy supply recorded a 9.1% dip to 71.69GWh on Wednesday from 78.84GWh supplied by the generating companies on Tuesday. Energy supply on Wednesday represents 98.61% of the total energy generated.

Nigeria’s energy generation and supply has fallen further below the minimum 105,000MWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country. Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply as a result of disruptions at the national grip and the inability to operate at full capacity.