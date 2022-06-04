Most Nigerians, regardless of their financial status in society would at one point in their lives or the other need to move to a new house or apartment.

The purpose of this article is to direct your mind to the things you should consider and in the order you should consider them, according to their importance, before embarking on relocation.

The important things to consider vary depending on the particular circumstance of the people or person looking to relocate to another house.

For the purpose of this article, we shall categorize them into two: Searching for a house for a family and searching for a house for a single person.

Searching for a house as a single person

The first thing is to be certain of your budget. How much do you have? Your budget would guide you on what areas you can afford to get a place.

The second thing to consider is why you think a new apartment or house is the next step for you. Did you get a new job in a new city? Are you switching apartments, Are you doing your youth service? Are you leaving your parents’ house because you’re tired? Is your living situation no longer conducive and you need a change?

It could be for any of the above-listed reasons and whatever choices you make should be informed by the reason you’re searching for a house in the first place.

For instance, if you’re moving from your parents’ place, it is ideal to get a small apartment because you’re likely to move around in the future. If you’re moving because you’re switching apartments, it is important to note what you didn’t like about your former apartment and try to avoid repeating it in the new apartment. If you’re moving for a job, you need to consider what you’re earning and the kind of apartment you would be able to maintain on the salary you’re earning.

As a single person, you can tailor your house location to your personal needs. What is most important to you? If it is work? Then getting a place very close to your office should be a priority. Is it socializing? Then look for a place at the capital of your state or in fun areas wherever you may choose. Is it just a roof over your head? Then look for a modest accommodation according to your means in an environment you feel safe or where you have friends.

Searching for a house as a family

While searching for a house for a family, the things to consider are a lot different. As there are kids and there is a high possibility that extended family members would visit from time to time. The important things to consider would include:

Proximity to Schools

It is very important for families, especially ones with young kids to consider if there are schools around the house that they chose to live in. Regardless of how much it may cost to live around a school, it would eventually cost less than bringing the children to school from a long-distance daily. The cost of transportation and even security would be more in the long run and so it is always better if the school is within walking distance.

Proximity to a place of worship

Another important thing to consider is proximity to a place of worship. A place that the family would visit at least once a week depending on their level of faith would be more advantageous if it is close to where the family is situated, especially as regards the kind of upbringing they would want to give the children. If the parents decide that they want their children to have a strong religious upbringing it helps a lot if the church or mosque is close to the home.

Proximity to a market

A market or a supermarket where the family can easily shop for food and household items is very important. Asides from roadside kiosks and stores, foodstuff from the market may be required often, especially in a place where children are being trained because there is a need for a variety of food, especially healthy food. Having a home close to the market is ideal as it would be easy to restock whatever the house needs without having to go far.

Easy access to major roads

Easy access to major roads is really important when searching for a house. It helps the house to be located easily by relatives and visitors. It is easier to leave the house and go to places and also easy to return. Proximity to major roads also often reduces the probability of encountering bad roads.

If you’re looking for a new place, these tips would be helpful to you. If you already found a place but you’re not satisfied, you can apply these tips while searching for a new place. Your home is your castle make the best of it.