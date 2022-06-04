The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party is not happy with the outburst of its National leader and one of its presidential aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abeokuta.

Adamu, while expressing his displeasure said that the former Lagos State Governor might be sanctioned by the party over his statements during his meeting with delegates in Ogun state.

According to Channels, this was made known by Adamu while speaking to journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Adamu confirmed that all presidential aspirants under the APC platform are scheduled to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari tonight (Saturday).

He also said that the party has appealed the court judgment which allows statutory delegates to take part in the presidential primaries, which means they will participate and vote in the upcoming national convention.

What you should know

Recall that on Thursday, June 2, while on a campaign visit to solicit for the support of the party delegates from Ogun State towards his presidential ambition, Tinubu said that President Muhammadu Buhari would not have won the 2015 presidential election without his support having failed 3 times in the past.

Tinubu, who said that he was the one that nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo to take up his slot as Vice Presidential candidate for APC, which was reserved for him by Buhari, said that he deserves to be the party’s presidential candidate after his contributions to the party.

Meanwhile, some of the party leaders have viewed his utterances as disrespectful to the President, saying that his clarifications might not be enough.

However, Tinubu in a statement he personally signed on Friday maintained that he holds President Buhari in high regard, saying that his comments were not meant to disrespect the President and had been taken out of context.

The former Lagos State Governor said reactions suggesting he had been disrespectful were sensational and incorrect.