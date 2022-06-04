Chipotle, a popular US fast-food company, is forging a new relationship that will allow it to take cryptocurrency as payment.

Chipotle will now accept crypto assets only on the Flexa platform at any of its store locations in the United States, according to a recent blog post by digital payments network Flexa.

“We’re excited to announce that Chipotle is now accepting digital currency payments solely through Flexa,” says the company.

Chipotle is the latest retailer to accept crypto payments with Flexa, and you can now use your bitcoin and other digital currencies to pay for burritos, bowls, and more at any Chipotle location in the United States using any Flexa-enabled smartphone.

Nearly 100 digital assets are currently supported by Flexa, including the main digital assets Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), popular meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), as well as layer-1 protocols like Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA).

Recently, the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, stated that there are people, including himself, who would use crypto assets to buy food.

When asked if he buys burritos using digital assets in a new interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answered that he does because he doesn’t have any fiat currency right now.

“I do [purchase burritos with cryptocurrency].” I frequently use Binance Coin (BNB) to make purchases… I don’t have any cash; everything is done in cryptocurrency…

You can save some of your spending money in crypto and use it to pay for products from afar… You can choose to buy a burrito if you want to, as long as it’s possible; I’m a small percentage of the population, but there are enough of us.”