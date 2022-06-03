Tizeti, a West African solar-based internet service provider, has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Amanosi Okhakhu, Omobolaji Akinde, and Temitope Osunrinde as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice Presidents for Marketing and Business Development respectively.

This was disclosed by the company via a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, the appointments is coming at a time when the company is entering a new phase of international growth and network expansion.

What Tizeti is saying about the appointments

It stated, “We are excited to welcome Amanosi Okhakhu, Temitope Osunrinde, and Omobolaji Akinde to Tizeti,” said Kendall Ananyi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Tizeti.

“Amanosi Okhakhu brings to her role, her expertise in providing financial and assurance services to corporate entities in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Omobolaji Akinde brings her experience in enterprise sales and business development in telecommunications to her role at Tizeti.

“Temitope Osunrinde has broad experience in marketing and the digital infrastructure sector, and this will be instrumental to the brand experience, growth, and continued success of the business, especially as we expand across West Africa.”

It added that the new additions to Tizeti’s executive leadership come at a time when the company is entering a new phase of international growth and network expansion.

What you should know

At its NextGEN conference in 2021, the company tested its next-generation WiFi technology (WiGig), capable of delivering internet speeds up to 1 GBPS – over 30X Nigeria’s average internet speed.

Tizeti also announced the expansion of its unlimited internet plans, currently available in cities in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, and Edo States to new locations in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire within the next eighteen months.

Tizeti’s role in the low-cost unlimited internet market in Nigeria and indeed West Africa provides huge opportunities to tackle digital exclusion for millions in the region.

The company’s continued focus on providing affordable broadband access via innovative solar-powered masts will significantly inch the needle towards the continent’s digital economy and empower more Africans with the digital tools for work, education, healthcare, entertainment, and markets, among others.