Mudassir Amray became the new Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank after Titan Trust Bank Limited, a subsidiary of TGI Group completed the acquisition of majority shareholding to Union Bank.

Many have lauded the brain behind Titan Trust Bank Limited, leading one of the biggest deals in the Nigerian banking industry that involved a two-year-old bank acquiring an over-a-century-year-old bank.

The banker has experience across foreign and local banks which helped to strengthen his hold on leadership and in decision making

What you should know about Mudassir Amray

Amray is a seasoned banker with well-rounded exposure of over 25 years in senior management roles and a proven track record of adaptability in six geographical regions including USA, Nigeria, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Pakistan.

He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce from National College, University of Karachi, and then went further to get MBA from the University of Santo Tomas.

His experience cuts across corporate banking, investment banking, treasury, trade, and a bit of retail banking, giving him the balance needed to drive effectiveness.

Prior to his being appointed the new CEO of Union Bank, Amray led the establishment of Titan Trust Bank Limited and subsequently became the Bank’s pioneer CEO in October 2019.

Before moving to Titan Trust Bank, Amray was with Citibank New York where he spent most of his career, holding various senior positions at Citibank and other foreign & local banks throughout his career.

Various positions held

From 2021 to 2023, he was resident vice president, Citigroup, Karachi, Citigroup Inc.

From 2003 to 2004, he was financial institutions head, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Citigroup Inc.

From 2004 to 2007, he led as corporate bank head for Lahore, Citigroup Inc.

From 2007 to 2008, he was banking head for Citibank NA Pakistan.

From 2008 to 2011, he became the head, Asia Pacific Islamic Banking, Citigroup Inc.

From 2010 to 2011, Mudassir was the director, Global Network Capital Management, Citigroup Inc.

From 2011 to 2013, he was the head, Wholesale Banking, AL Rajhi Bank.

From 2013 to 2018, the banker led as Managing Director/head, corporate, Citibank Nigeria Ltd.

From 2009 to 2022, he was CEO/Managing Director, Titan Trust Bank Ltd