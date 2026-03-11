Nigeria’s insurance industry, despite historically low penetration compared with banking and fintech, has continued to expand in recent years.

According to Nairametrics, Nigeria’s insurance companies held total assets of about N4.6 trillion by mid-2025, a sign of rising investments and stronger balance sheets across the industry.

At the same time, gross premium generation has continued to climb, with insurers recording N769.2 billion in premiums in the first quarter of 2025 alone, one of the strongest quarterly performances on record.

This shows that while insurance still lags behind other financial sectors in scale, its growth trajectory is steadily improving.

Within this evolving landscape, some women are increasingly shaping the direction of the industry.

From executive leadership, underwriting and actuarial services to risk management, female professionals are gaining influence in a sector.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, here are the influential female C-suite executives in Nigeria’s insurance industry.

Here are the women leading the Nigerian insurance sector