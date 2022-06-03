Nigeria’s electricity generation rebounded slightly on Thursday, as the generating companies generated a total of 76,444.98MWh of energy, representing an increase of 5.13% compared to 72,712.08MWh generated in the previous day.
Energy generation had fallen to an almost two-month low on Wednesday, 1st June 2022, to 72.71GWh. Consequently, energy supply improved by 5.08% to 75,342.22MWh on Thursday.
This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).
Nigeria’s energy generation and supply has fallen further below the minimum 105,000MWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country. Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply as a result of disruptions at the national grip and the inability to operate at full capacity.
Highlight (2nd June 2022)
- Peak generation – 3,302.2MW (+0.53%)
- Off-peak generation – 2,996.6MW (+4.77%)
- Energy generated – 76,444.98MWh (+5.13%)
- Energy sent out – 75,342.22MWh (+5.08%)
The highest frequency for the day was 50.38Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.12Hz.
Why this matters
Electricity is an essential need for many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the cost of alternative energy amidst the global energy crisis. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.
Samuel Oyekanmi, I think you made an error!
Shouldn’t it be: energy generated: 7,644.98MWh and energy sent out: 7,534.22MWh?
Also, what is the significance of 50.38Hz and 49.12Hz?
I appreciate the update on Nigeria’s electricity situation.
I think it is essential to keep people informed on the status of the power generation to help manage expectations.
What a relief it is to see that power generation has improved slightly!
I was getting worried when I saw that it had fallen to an almost two-month low.
I hope this trend continues to have some stability in our power supply finally.
I love that you included the peak and off-peak generation numbers.
This helps understand how much electricity is being generated during different times of the day.