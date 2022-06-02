Over the past 12 months, the Solana network has been down at least seven times, resulting in full or partial outages.

As a result of a bug, the Solana blockchain was taken offline again on Wednesday. According to the incident report, the mainnet was restarted after the outage lasted about four and a half hours.

Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana Labs, explained what happened in a tweet: “As a result of the long nonce instruction, part of the network considered the block invalid, and no consensus could be reached.”

According to the official Solana documentation, “durable transaction nonce” refers to a mechanism that addresses the typical short lifetime of a transaction block hash.

What you should know

The latest downtime was caused by a bug in the feature that caused nodes to generate different outputs, resulting in a failure of consensus.

According to Coinmarketcap, Sol prices have plummeted almost 14% over the past 12 hours, falling below $40.

The network’s native token has now fallen 85% from its all-time high of $260 in November 2021, and it is on the verge of dropping out of the top 10 by market capitalization.

The network uptime tracker shows that Solana has been down at least seven times since September 2021, when it suffered a denial of service attacks twice in the same month.

In January, nine out of 31 days in the month were affected by service disruptions and degraded performance. The second outage in January was caused by duplicate transactions. The Solana network was down again for almost eight hours in late April and early May due to nonfungible token minting bots overwhelming the network.