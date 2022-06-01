Nigeria’s electricity generation fell to an almost one-month low on Tuesday, 31st May 2022, falling by 5.87% to 79,872.94MWh compared to 84,849.41MWh recorded on Monday. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In the same vein, energy supply fell to 78,835.73MWh on Tuesday. This is 5.84% lower than the 83,723.57MWh sent out in the previous day.

Nigeria’s energy generation and supply has fallen further below the minimum 105,000MWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country.

Highlight (31st May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,647.4MW (-1.45%)

Off-peak generation – 2,905.4MW (-13.79%)

Energy generated – 79,872.94MWh (-5.87%)

Energy sent out – 78,835.73MWh (-5.84%)

It is worth noting that the highest frequency for the day was 50.44Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.02Hz.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need for many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the cost of alternative energy amidst the global energy crisis. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.