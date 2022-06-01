The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has demolished a 3-floor vicarage belonging to Christ Anglican Church at 60/64 Glover Street, Ebute-Metta due to its distressed state as well as to avert the danger that the building presently poses to its occupants and neighbours.

LASBCA insisted on bringing down the distressed structure which had been taken over by stagnant water, to avert imminent danger, although the leadership of the church had claimed that it had already commenced the process of removing the building, having sought permission to do so.

Confirming the development, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, who spoke through the Director of Enforcement of the Agency, Mr. Olusoji Olaopa, noted that several other buildings within Ebute-Metta and its environs have been identified and marked for demolition during the ongoing exercise being carried out in phases.

Cautions property owners against demolishing distressed buildings themselves

Arc. Oki, while praising owners of distressed buildings which were already pulled down, cautioned others willing to pull down their structures to obtain necessary approvals from the government before embarking on demolition.

The LASBCA boss explained that approval for demolition is necessary to ascertain that competent professionals would be engaged to conduct the exercise and ensure that it would not result in another disaster or endanger the lives and property of others.

LASBCA issues ultimatum to illegal occupants in Eti-Osa

In another development, Gbolahan Oki, had directed illegal occupants of shanties under powerlines at Jiuhua Street, off Mega Chicken, Ikota, in Eti-Osa LGA to vacate the location.

He said the quit notice was issued in order to save the lives of the residents and avoid health implications that threaten individuals who reside beneath or close to powerlines.

Oki further stated that the occupants were given 72 hours ultimatum to vacate the shanties as prior statutory quit notices had been issued last year without compliance.

Reiterating the State Government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizenry, through consistent monitoring, enforcement and identification of illegal, distressed and non-conforming structures, the General Manager enjoined all Lagos residents to report all forms of illegality in their locality for appropriate action.