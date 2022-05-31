Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal high court in Abuja has granted Senator Rochas Okorocha bail in the sum of N500 million or Surety in the like sum.

Ruling on the bail application, the judge held that as part of his bail condition which he must fulfil, Mr Okorocha should provide a surety with a landed property in the like sum of the bail.

The judge also ordered that Mr Okorocha must submit his passport to the court registry and seek the court’s permission before travelling outside the jurisdiction of the court.

He also ordered that Okorocha still be remanded with EFCC pending the perfection of their bail terms.

Recall he was arraigned on Monday before Justice Ekwo on a 17-count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal N2.9 billion in public funds during his tenure as Imo State Governor.

He was arraigned alongside six others, including a chieftain of APC, Anyim Chinenye and five companies Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

