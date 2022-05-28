Udemy is a platform which enables you to learn from others or share your own knowledge with people. It is a global resource that connects people through online learning. The platform is not meant for individuals alone; organizations who want to upskill their employees can also use it. Udemy helps transform lives by providing people with an affordable way to access knowledge. The platform also aids people to earn by uploading their own courses.

Anyone can create and upload a Udemy training course, which is why the platform added a rating system to ensure that you can tell which courses are great for career growth and which ones to skip.

Here are some highly-rated Udemy courses that will enable earn up to a $1000 salary in 3months.

2022 Complete Python Bootcamp: From Zero to Hero in Python

It is no doubt that Python is one of today’s most popular programming languages. 2022 Complete Python Bootcamp: From Zero to Hero in Python is a course designed for people who want to learn or already know Python. It includes the fundamentals and comprises advanced content for people who want to know more about Python.

With nearly 1.5 million students, this is one of the most popular Udemy courses today. Interested persons can learn by watching videos and reading articles that walk them through everything step by step during this course. There are also nineteen coding exercises to complete for some practical learning.

The Web Developer Bootcamp 2022

The Web Developer Bootcamp is a foundation course that helps you understand the various technologies needed for web development. This course will teach the basics of languages like MongoDB, Node, JS, CSS, HTML, and more. It will also help you understand a few complex, yet essential topics to make things like browser-based games and real web applications.

This course is ideal for beginners looking to understand web development. It has the perfect balance of theory and practical classes to give you the hands-on experience you need to start your career as a web developer. This course also helps you add some additional skills to your CV that will lead you to earn a good salary.

Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginners to Advanced

Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginners to Advanced is a fully comprehensive course that tells you all you need to know about working with Microsoft Excel. This course is divided into four main sections covering everything from the basics to the most advanced topics to help you understand each lesson better. One of the best things about this course is that the instructor is a Microsoft Office Master Instructor and Microsoft Certified Trainer with over twenty years of experience. Through him, you can learn all the tricks of the trade and master the art of using Microsoft Excel.

MBA – The Business Fundamentals + 30 Hours of Business Concepts

MBA – The Business Fundamentals + 30 Hours of Business Concepts is a course that is perfect for managers, business students, and entrepreneurs. This course can help you learn all the essential business concepts and the foundation of sales and selling. It also teaches you the importance of effective marketing and how to overcome the challenges you face.

Upon starting this class, you will discover it covers many financial aspects necessary for a business to run successfully. These aspects include financial ratios, income statements, raising capital, etc. You can also learn about other topics like owner’s equity, liability, and assets.

The Complete Digital Marketing Course – 12 Courses in 1

The Complete Digital Marketing Course – 12 Courses in 1 is suitable for all types of businesses regardless of the product or service sold. It is one of the most comprehensive marketing programs and arguably one of the best Udemy classes to try if you want to learn more about digital marketing.

This course opens the doors to various topics like Google Analytics, Facebook Marketing, YouTube, SEO, etc. It is perfect for those who want to find a good freelance job that pays well. This course is also meant for website owners who wish to increase their sales and traffic.

When you first start this class, one of the first things you’ll learn is the fundamentals of digital marketing. Following that, you’ll learn about more complex topics that can help you develop your skills as a digital marketer. By the time you finish, you may have learned enough to help you captivate your target audience, retain your old clients, and impress potential leads.

Artificial Intelligence for Business

Artificial Intelligence for Business is a course designed to help people understand how to implement AI in a business environment. This course will teach you various tips and techniques while working on an AI-centric platform.

The creator of Artificial Intelligence for Business created it to help business-driven people who want to implement AI in their work environment. It is also for consultants and professionals working or planning to work in an AI environment.

The Complete Financial Analyst Training & Investing Course

As the name might suggest, The Complete Financial Analyst Training & Investing Course is a complete class that teaches you to be a financial analyst in as little as 22 hours.

This class teaches you how to choose stocks, manage portfolios, and build financial models. It also shows you what risk management is and how it works so you can manage yours. Other things you might learn in this class include but are not limited to: How to value a company, what an IPO is and how it works, how to come up with winning investment ideas and how to understand and analyze balance sheets. This course even teaches you how to pitch ideas to portfolio managers.

Graphic Design Masterclass – Learn GREAT Design

Graphic Design Masterclass – Learn GREAT Design is a class that can teach you the fundamentals of design, such as colour theory, typography, layouts, and other design skills and theory.

In this course, you will learn how to create branding packages, including logos for your clients. The course can help you master tools in Adobe Illustrator or the basics of its alternative, Affinity Designer. It may also help you understand the capabilities and tools within the Adobe software suite, such as Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator. If you are still learning Photoshop, you can pick up the best non-destructive editing techniques and photo manipulation.

Beyond design, this class also shows you brainstorming techniques to help you boost your creativity. It can also teach you to predict future trends in design to help you stay up to date on the latest.

Photography Master Class: A Complete Guide to Photography

This course, geared for absolute beginners, can help you impress your friends and family with amazing photos that you shot yourself. As you start this class, you will learn different types of photography such as portraits, aerial, landscape, wildlife, product photography, and more.

One of the best parts of this course is also one of the most complex parts of photography, natural and flash lighting. You’ll also learn about camera settings and image composition.

If you want to make photography a side hustle or a career, Photography Master Class: A Complete Guide to Photography can show you how to edit your photos professionally and earn money with photography.

The Complete JavaScript Course 2022

Having zero programming experience shouldn’t stop you from picking up coding in JavaScript. The Complete JavaScript Course 2022 starts you from zero and builds you up into an advanced JavaScript developer with the confidence to be job-ready.

This class teaches students the fundamentals and goes beyond to show you everything you might need to know to succeed. It trains you to think and work like a developer by showing you research, workflow, and problem-solving techniques.

To help you practice your skills, this class includes over fifty challenges and assignments, and if you’re stumped, the solutions are also included. You must also build six real-world projects that you can use for your portfolio.

The Complete SQL Bootcamp 2022: Go from Zero to Hero

The Complete SQL Bootcamp 2022: Go from Zero To Hero will teach you PostgreSQL, which is currently one of the world’s most in-demand skills. You’ll learn how to read, write, and analyze complex queries to SQL databases.

The skills learned in this course are transferable to other SQL databases, which means you can also work with Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle, and Amazon Redshift.

You’ll learn all the fundamentals, including basic SQL syntax, PgAdmin, PostgreSQL, and basic data analysis. It will teach you how to use Python to continue improving your SQL skills. During the course, you’ll start learning by doing right away, and you’ll be tasked to do things like setting up and restoring databases.

There are also challenging tasks and questions modelled after real-life situations and duties you may encounter when working as a developer.

Because of how in-demand this skill is, you should be able to fast-track your career by finishing your course.

Machine Learning A-Z™: Hands-On Python & R In Data Science

The Machine Learning A-Z: Hands-On Python & R In Data Science course covers all the concepts of Machine Learning. The main aim of this class is to provide beginners with a necessary foundation in Machine Learning using high school math. One of the critical aspects of this course is the use of real-life scenarios for better understanding.

To help you understand machine learning properly, this course which is fun and well-crafted, is broken down into ten digestible sections. By the time you finish this course, you may be able to work on various models, make robust ML models, learn how to predict accurately, and more.

Machine Learning A-Z is one of the most popular Udemy tutorials on the topic.