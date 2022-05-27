The Senate Minority Leader and governorship aspirant, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has dumped the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governorship hopeful who has expressed his dissatisfaction over the handling of the political process by the state chapter of the party has equally resigned from his position at the national assembly as the senate minority leader.

This is coming barely a few days after Abaribe withdrew from the PDP governorship primaries scheduled on Wednesday, raising serious concerns over the delegates list, citing lack of transparency as the reason for his withdrawal.

This was made known by Senator Abaribe in a letter to the Chairman of the PDP in his ward, Ward 5, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Reason for dumping PDP… will now move to APGA

Abaribe in his letter dated May 24, 2022, wrote, “This development is consequent upon the shameful display of illegality, impunity, and undemocratic decision of the party and after due consultations with my constituents.’’

According to Channels, he said that he would be contesting for the senatorial seat under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

In a separate letter, Senator Abaribe notified Senate President Ahmed Lawan of his resignation from the PDP.

He said, “This also means my resignation as Minority Leader of the Senate.

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues in the leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie we enjoyed while I was Minority Leader.”

In case you missed it

The senate minority leader had earlier pulled out of the governorship contest under the PDP platform, saying that he will not be part of the charade as well as faulting what he described as a shambolic process in the lead up to the elections.

He said, “I am therefore not participating in the exercise, which means that I will not be part of the PDP governorship primary election that holds in Abia State on Wednesday 25th of May, 2022 as doing so would have amounted to an endorsement of an illegality that is already being challenged in the courts.

“The implication for our party is grave and as such has put all ongoing primary exercises on quicksand.

“I am known for standing firm in defence of my convictions for the right of all people to a free and fair democratic process. That was why my campaign set sail on a democratic journey that took us to all the nooks and crannies of our dear state.”