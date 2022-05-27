A petrol tanker laden with 45,000 litres of the product, on Friday, is reported to have tumbled at Otedola Bridge Lagos, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, causing multiple vehicle collisions.

According to reports, the tanker with an unknown registration number collided with 4 vehicles, leading to a fire incident with reported casualty due to the impact of the collision.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintola.

What LASEMA is saying

LASEMA said that it’s fire team is collaborating with the Lagos State Fire Service and the Nigeria Police Force to manage the flames from the fire and the resultant traffic backlogs as well as warning members of the public against the illegal scooping of petrol to avoid igniting naked flames.

The statement from LASEMA reads, “The Agency received distress calls via its toll-free number of a multiple vehicle collision and Overturned Tanker incident at Otedola Bridge and deployed its resources immediately to the scene.

“Upon arrival of the Agency’s Tiger Squad at the Command and Control Centre, Alausa-Ikeja at the incident scene, it was observed that a multiple accident involving a tanker with unknown registration number conveying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, and four vehicles had collided.

“A joint team of Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA Fire Team and Nigeria Police Force worked to manage the flames and the resultant traffic backlogs using chemical retardant to blanket the entire area so as to prevent fire disaster that could lead to loss of lives and properties.

“Unfortunately, one adult male (motor-boy of the tanker) lost his life as a result of the impact of the collision.

“The affected cars were recovered by the Agency’s light-duty equipment while effort is ongoing to trans-load the contents of the tanker into another truck before its recovery.

“While the trans-loading of the content into another truck is ongoing, the carriageway has been opened for vehicular activities.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from illegal scooping of product and avoid igniting naked flame or fire to prevent any secondary incident that could result to loss of lives as the safety of lives and properties of Lagosians are of utmost priority to the administration of Mr Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.”

What you should know

There has been several reported incidents of petrol tanker crash on Otedola Bridge with the attendant fire outbreak and casualty figures.

On May 28, 2021, a tanker conveying petroleum product was reported to have caught fire at the Michael Otedola Bridge along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Also in December 2019, LASEMA said that a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol with registration number KJA-900XR, burnt fire on the Otedola Bridge.

Similar incidents were reported to have occurred in January and March 2021 respectively.