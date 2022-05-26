Expectations are high as shoppers anticipate price crashes across all product categories including Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Home and Kitchen Appliances, Electronics, Computing, Mobile Phones, Wine & Spirits, Fashion, etc. as well as highly discounted flight tickets to any part of the world from Konga Travel and more as Konga partners major manufacturers to save money for shoppers.

This innovative mid-year promo, the first of its kind in Nigeria, is holding in June, with the management of Konga describing the Mid-Year Shopping Festival as an annual event to celebrate Konga’s anniversary, Father’s Day and Democracy Day, among others.

‘‘It is a month Nigerians must celebrate annually to appreciate the Almighty’s love,’’ Co-CEO, Konga Group, Nick Imudia said. ‘‘At Konga, we celebrate June with special smiles, both in our heart and pocket.’’

Scheduled to run from Wednesday, June 1 to Thursday, June 30, 2022, Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival is already generating huge excitement among bargain-hungry shoppers.

The 30-day maiden promotion will offer shoppers a chance to take advantage of massive discount rollouts from various arms of the Konga Group. In addition to other identified offers, KongaPay users will enjoy special discounts and bonuses on data, airtime and other transaction charges while corporate organisations, business owners, cooperatives, educational institutions and other heavy shoppers can equally take advantage of huge deals on their bulk purchases via Konga Bulk.

Also bound to excite shoppers is the opportunity of enjoying a further 10% discount off all purchases made with Access Bank debit cards or OPay virtual cards.

Throughout the duration of the month-long shopping extravaganza, shoppers on the Konga platform will also enjoy treasure hunts, flash sales, freebies and other incentives on a regular basis, while the management of the company has also assured of swift delivery of orders to prospective shoppers wherever they may be across Nigeria.

Konga retail stores, located across Nigeria’s vast landscape, will expectedly play host to significantly increased visits from interested shoppers during the period.

Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival goes live next Wednesday and will run till June 30th, 2022.