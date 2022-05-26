Nigeria’s electricity generation peaked at 3,687.3MW on Wednesday, falling by 4.6% compared to 3,865.4MW recorded during the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

According to the information on the website, off-peak energy generation also declined by 2.7% to 3,393MW on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded a total energy generation of 84,840.74MWh, which is 2.2% lower than the 86,721.96MW generated in the previous day.

In the same vein, energy supply recorded a 2.1% reduction from 85,563.15MWh recorded on Tuesday to 83,795.82MWh.

Nigeria’s energy generation continues to thread below the minimum 105,000MWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country. Notably, Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Highlight (25th May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,687.3MW (-4.6%)

Off-peak generation – 3,393MW (-2.7%)

Energy generated – 84,840.74MWh (-2.2%)

Energy sent out – 83,795.82MWh (-2.1%)

It is worth noting that the highest frequency for the day was 50.41Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.01Hz.

Nigerians continue to suffer from epileptic power supply despite significant interventions by the Central Bank in this sector. According to the apex bank, during the press briefing of the MPC meeting in May 2022, the bank released N15.71 billion between April and May 2022 to the sector players including GenCos and GasCos under the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. Bringing the total disbursement under the facility to N1.3 trillion.

Similarly, the sum of N22.67 billion was also released to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for their Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – Phase 2 (NEMSF-2). Cumulative disbursement under the NEMSF-2 currently stands at N251.93 billion.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need for many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the cost of alternative energy amidst the global energy crisis. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.