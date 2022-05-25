Adetayo Erinle, a representative of faith-based non-governmental organization Tabitha Cumi, says the recently completed school project in the Kuchiko-Ija region of Niger State, Nigeria will give over 450 underserved children access to quality education.

The school building project, which was commissioned on Wednesday, 18th May, 2022 was built by the Tabitha Cumi Foundation and supported by the Floki Community.

“We are delighted to announce the completion, commissioning and handing over of the Kuchiko-Ija School project to the Niger State Ministry of Education. We believe it will give the children in the community access to quality education in a conducive learning environment.”

– Tabitha Cumi Foundation

Of the project, Floki representative “B” (as he is fondly called within the community) says:

“Charity and real world impact are core pillars of Floki. We believe in the power of education for development in crypto and in the world at large. To this end, we set out to support the establishment of schools in some underdeveloped communities such as Kuchiko-Ija. Our goal is to build a school that provides an enabling learning environment for the children to be supported academically and intellectually such that they are able to compete with their peers across the world.”

The school project commissioning was attended by the Permanent Secretary Niger State Ministry of Education, the Tafa Area Council Chairman, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education,FCT Universal Basic Education Board, representatives of the Suleja Emirate Council and others.

The Kuchiko-Ija region of Niger State is a community desperately in need of educational facilities. The completed school building features six blocks of furnished classrooms and toilets, a technical block equipped with a computer laboratory, a well-stocked library and administrative office, a well-equipped playground, a borehole to ensure consistent, potable water, and a gatehouse. It is also completely fenced to ensure the security of staff and students of the school.

The project, which commenced on January 5th, 2022, is a welcome development to the people of Kuchiko-Ija who hitherto had to manage a non-conducive structure built by community efforts. The Floki-sponsored school will begin operating soon and cater to 450 children some of whom are currently out of school, or have to endure long daily journeys to access basic education. The ultra modern structure is expected to make a significant impact on the lives of the children in Kuchiko-Ija and afford them real life academic opportunities that would have otherwise been inaccessible.

