Beyond Meat, a producer of plant-based meat substitutes has signed Kim Kardashian as its chief taste consultant as it looks to improve its performance.

Citing her impeccable taste in food, fashion, beauty and more, the company will now feature her in a new Beyond Meat advertising campaign.

While the company has struggled to maintain its earlier pace of growth as a result of heightened competition and questions about the products’ appeal and healthfulness, it is believed that Kardashian’s involvement could help raise the company’s profile again.

The company believes that her endorsement can single-handedly make a product successful, with her influence extending deep into the apparel and cosmetics industries.

In the last 12 months, the company has witnessed an 80% plunge in its market shares trading below its initial public offering of $25 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the celebrity said she was inspired by the company’s mission which seeks to benefit both people and the planet. She said, “I am really inspired by Beyond Meat’s mission and love that they are not only making plant-based eating delicious and accessible but are doing so in a way that benefits both people and the planet”

What you should know

Kim Kardashian’s underwear label doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion from April last year to January this year.

The company which was valued at $1.6 billion last year saw its valuation rise by 100% to $3.2 billion.

This was enabled by a financing round worth $240 million led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital and joined by Investment firm D1 Capital Partners and other already existing investors like Alliance consumer growth and Imaginary Ventures and Thrive Capital.