A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has said that he is withdrawing from the Enugu State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries.

Ekweramadu revealed that he would not be taking part in the gubernatorial primaries of the party in Enugu state which had been slated for today May 25, 2022, to select the flagbearer of the party for the 2023 governorship election.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Ikeoha Campaign Organization (Ekweremadu’s campaign organization), Mr Charles Asogwa, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Senator Ekweremadu, who is currently representing Enugu West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was a foremost governorship aspirant in the state before announcing his withdrawal.

What Ekweremadu’s Campaign Organization is saying

Asogwa said, “We wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that Sen. Ike Ekweremadu will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“We continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and people of Enugu State for the goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualisation of the ‘Pathway to a New Enugu State.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward.’’

Uncertainty over rumoured decamping to APGA

According to NAN, there had been rumours of unconfirmed reports that Senator Ekweremadu had decamped to All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to further his chances for the 2023 elections.

However, the Enugu State Chairman of APGA, Mr Ndubuisi Onyia has debunked such rumours saying that such report was unfounded and untrue.

Onyia said, “As we speak, Ekweremadu has not joined APGA in Enugu State, unless he did so in another state. So, such rumour, as far as I am concerned, is unfounded.’’

He added that the party in the State was busy with its primary elections to elect candidates to represent her in various elections in the State in 2023.

What you should know

The governorship bid of Ekweremadu has generated a lot of controversy in the Enugu state especially with the PDP over the issue of zoning and power rotation.

This has set him against a great number of party leaders and members of the party in the state.

The former Deputy Senate President in his reaction said that the argument about zoning/rotation of the position among the 3 senatorial districts of the state was never discussed.