Mrs Fiona Ahimie has emerged as the first female Principal Officer of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), breaking a 30-year old record of male-dominated exalted position.

A statement from the Institute indicates that Ahimie won a keenly contested election to become the 2nd Vice President, a position that has put her on the succession lane to becoming the first female President in another four years.

Ahimie, the current Managing Director of FBNQuest Securities, brings on board, over one decade of robust industry experience, spanning an array of operational and administrative functions in top-class financial institutions.

As the 2nd Vice President, Ahimie is to work very closely with the President, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, the 1st Vice President, Mr Oluropo Dada and the Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Josiah Akerewusi.

About Ahimie

Fiona Ahimie, a distinguished Chartered Stockbroker and accomplished Chartered Accountant, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA), from the prestigious Pan Atlantic University, ( Lagos Business School) and a Diploma from IESE Business School in Spain.

Ahimie has a strong investment banking background that began with Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers. She joined FBNQuest Capital (formerly FBN Capital) in 2014 as the Head of Sales Trading and a member of the International/Local Institutional Client Sales Team.

She previously served as the Managing Director of African Alliance Securities Nigeria for African Alliance, a Pan African Investment Banking Group, in May 2015, where she was responsible for increasing trading market share, existing customer base, and international/local transaction traffic.

She later joined FBNQuest Securities in October 2016 to head the Equities Brokerage function, with the responsibilities of expanding the clientele base, both locally and globally, as well as facilitating transaction flow to increase the firm’s market share, earning the company a spot on the top 5 securities league table in 2018.

She is a Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria. and a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers of Nigeria’s (NASD) audit committee. She also serves on the board of Purple Money Microfinance Bank and is a newly appointed member of the Lagos Business School’s Curriculum Management and Learning Committee. Ahimie is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) amongst others.