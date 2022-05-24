In recent times, the business of real estate is being regarded by experts as the new oil. In addition to being lucrative, the business allows properties to be bought and paid on instalments giving room for anybody to acquire landed properties.

As population continues to grow, underscoring the need for commercial outlets daily, office buildings and houses, smart investors are sowing into the business to hedge against the double-digit inflation rate.

Analysts say real estate investments could provide potential recurring income for investors as loss is minimized by the length of time you hold on to your property.

Adron Homes & Properties Limited

Adron Homes currently offers amazing promo that allows customers to enjoy a 30% discount on all its estate with a spread balance across 24 months.

In addition to allowing flexible payment, which allows you to spread out your payments over some time, the home and property developer provides a one-stop service that takes care of everything from the building, down to the finishing.

Adron Homes also allows anyone to buy and build their homes in any of its estates across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Osun, Niger, Nasarawa, and Ogun states.

This promo last runs until the end of the month.

Curves and Curvatures

Curves and Curvatures Limited provides Estate Development Services, Real Estate Acquisition Services, Real Estate Investment and Home Construction. The company says it currently gives 5% discount for outright payment on its properties.

The company has properties across the country including Hill City Park, RCCG New Auditorium (Lagos–Ibadan Expressway), Kinston Estate (Lagos–Ibadan Expressway), Palmspring Estate (Lekki-Epe expressway), Shimawa town in Ogun state.

It also has structures in the form of 3 Bedroom Detached Luxury, 3 Bed Detached Duplex with BQ, 4 Bedroom Deluxe, 4 Bed Bungalows Detached & BQ, 5 Bedroom Super Deluxe.