The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has taken major steps to bring to an end the use of fake Advanced level (A level) certificates by students to secure admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

This was made known by the Registrar and Chief Executive, JAMB, Oloyede in Abuja on Tuesday at a 3-day workshop for public relations staff of the examination body.

Oloyede said the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had approved the establishment of A level certificates data bank in the country to ensure the integrity of these certificates.

The JAMB boss revealed that the board has remitted a total sum of N27.2 billion to the coffers of the Federal Government from 2017 to date.

Highlights of the remittances

Giving a breakdown of remittances, he said that a total of N9.7 billion was used for capital projects in the same period.

He said that N7.8 billion, N5.2 billion, N3.76 billion, N4 billion, N3.5 billion and N3 billion were remitted in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

JAMB takes steps to ensure the integrity of examination processes, and eliminate fake A level certificates

Oloyede, who was represented by JAMB’s Director, Legal Services, Dr AbdulWahab Oyedokun, said the board had taken several measures to ensure total sanity in its examination processes.

He listed some of the measures as the deployment of sophisticated biometric technology to curb multiple registrations in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

What JAMB is saying

He said, “In the last year and in the second coming of Prof. Oloyede as registrar of JAMB, one of the major assignments we did here was to focus on some of the things that are happening in these JUPEB and IJMB.

“And during the last exam, we called a stakeholders meeting and invited managers of these organs and we asked some questions. We also collaborated with other security services to spread our net across the country to see what is happening and lo and behold more than 47 proprietors, lecturers and teachers and people conniving with them in perpetrating malpractices are rrested all over the country.

“Arising from that, the Minister of Education has graciously approved the establishment of AA-Level data bank. So for example, in a particular university, 90 per cent of those who presented their A level results for admission were found to be fake.’’

Oloyede said that the databank would ensure all AA-Level results were registered under one platform to bring about standardisation and integrity of the certificates.

What you should know

Recall that JAMB on Saturday, May 14, 2022, announce the release of the results of candidates who sat for the just concluded 2022 UTME, saying that it had not uploaded the results to its website for obvious reasons and as such advised on the process for checking the results.

About 1.7 million candidates were reported to have taken part in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination nationwide in 755 registered computer-based centres.

Meanwhile, in earlier development, JAMB had denied reports of error in the scoring of candidates in the just concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).