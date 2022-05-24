The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the entire cabinet members with the dissolution of the state executive council.

The governor is also reported to have sacked his Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke, and his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol.

The sack and dissolution was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Tuesday morning in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Although no reason was given for the sacking of the two senior government officials and the dissolution of the state executive council, the governor thanked the cabinet members for their services and contributions to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

What the media aide to the Rivers State Governor is saying

The statement partly reads, ‘’Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“The Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State.

“He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”

The statement further said Governor Wike, instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

Recall that Governor Wike is one of the frontrunners in the presidential race under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.