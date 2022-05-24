Ten top stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market closed the first four months of the year with an exchange of 39.793 billion shares worth N579.450 billion.

Available statistics to the Nairametrics showed that the ten stockbrokers were responsible for 64.29% of the total value between January 4, 2022 and April 30, 2022.

Also, the stockbrokers are responsible for 57.82% of the total volume during the period under review.

Analysis of transactions

Analysis of the transactions revealed that APT Securities and Funds Limited dominated with 15.96% or N143.847 billion exchanged in 4.537 billion shares.

Cardinal Stone Limited followed with a record of N88.042 billion or 9.77% in 13.958 billion shares.

Meristem Stockbrokers Limited accounted for N76.650 billion or 8.50% traded in 2.219 billion shares. Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited exchanged 73.818 billion or 8.19% exchanged in 1.892 shares.

EFG Herms Nigeria Limited traded N50.414 billion or 5.59% in 1.373 shares, while Chapelhill Limited accounted for N39.962 billion or 4.43% in 7.038 billion shares. Cordros Securities Limited traded N36.708 billion or 4.07% in 2.270 billion shares.

Rencap Securities Limited traded N27.755 billion or 3.02% while CSL exchanged N26.255 billion or 2.91% in 1.689 billion shares while Morgan Capital Limited traded N15.994 billion or 1.77% in 3.623 billion shares.

What you should know

In an effort to stimulate demand and engenders competition in the stockbroking community, the management of the NGX had in September 2011 introduced the ranking of the brokers by transaction value and volume.

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has launched an enhanced broker performance ranking report designed to provide detailed insight into the performance of Trading License Holders across asset classes and improve participation in other exchange products.

The new ranking report was launched via a webinar themed, “The New Broker Performance Ranking: An Analytics Approach”.

The new Broker Performance Report, which shows the performance of Brokers ranked by the weighted calculated points in deals, volume, and value across all asset classes, comes in three different levels, distinguished by fields to be displayed.