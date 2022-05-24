Nigeria generated a total of 89,648.54MWh on Monday, 23rd May 2022, representing a 5.2% increase compared to the 85,209.68MWh generated in the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Also, power supply increased by 5.2% to 88,390.76MWh on Monday from 84,045.52MWh sent out in the previous day.

Despite the marginal growth, Nigeria’s energy generation is still below the minimum 105kMWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country. Notably, Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Additionally, Nigeria’s energy generation peaked at 3,943.2MW, which is 5.1% higher than the 3,751.1MW peak recorded on Sunday, while off-peak generation rose to 3,424.8MW.

Highlight (23rd May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,953.2MW (+5.1%)

Off-peak generation – 3,424.8MW (+1.9%)

Energy generated – 89,648.54MWh (+5.2%)

Energy sent out – 88,390.76MWh (+5.2%)

It is worth noting that the highest frequency for the day was 50.93Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.03Hz.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported completed work on the 330KV Akure Transmission Substation in Ondo State, which is expected to deliver up to 96MW of electricity.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need for many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the cost of alternative energy amidst the global energy crisis. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.