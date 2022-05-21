Are you looking for where to sell gift cards, and you want to know the Top Best Gift Cards to Sell in Nigeria and Ghana?

Do you have gift cards that you wish to sell, but you’re unsure which card has the highest resale rates?

Are you thinking or worried about knowing which legit platform is the best to sell gift cards for cash with instant payment?

Worry no more; I have good news for you here today.

GiftcardstoNaira Trading Platform is your best bet and we are here for you.

Yes! If you’re a gift card trader and wish to know the best-selling gift cards in 2022, this is for you.

This article will show you the list of Top 7 Gift Cards to Sell in Nigeria and Ghana 2022.

Also, this article will guide you through the processes of how and where to sell your gift cards with instant cash payment.

They say that change is inevitable, which applies to gift card rates. The rates for gift cards are not fixed.

Gift card rates change frequently. You can trade the card with the highest rate this month but not next month.

It’s best to consider this and begin trading gift cards right away.

Most importantly, trade on gift cards with high rates, like the ones we listed here in this guide.

Let’s quickly see them; Read on.

7 Best Gift Cards to Sell in Nigeria and Ghana

Here are the lists of 7 Top Gift Cards with the highest rates you can always Sell in Nigeria today.

Steam Gift Card

American Express Gift Card (AMEX)

Apple Gift Card (iTunes)

Google Play Gift Card

Nordstrom Gift Card

Razer Gold Gift Card

Sephora Gift Card.

Steam Gift Card

Over the years, Steam Gift Card has been known to be the gift card with the highest rates in Nigeria and Ghana.

Most people or almost all gift card traders enjoy trading this card because of the high monetary value.

If you’re a gamer or you love games, then the Steam Gift Card is something you should look out for.

Steam cards can be used to purchase games, software, hardware, and other gaming items.

One of the most popular cards and the highest-selling card is the UK Steam Physical Gift Card.

Below here are the top-selling denominations and categories of Steam gift cards.

UK Steam Card (£20 – £500)

Euro Steam Card (€20 – €500)

USA Steam Card ($50 – $500)

Steam UK Ecode (£20 – £500)

Steam CHF (20 – 500) etc.

American Express Gift Card (AMEX)

You can use the AMEX gift card to purchase goods and services from coffee shops, restaurants, gas stations, etc.

American Express can be used anywhere in the United States.

However, you cannot reload the American Express (AMEX).

The AMEX cards are being sold in 3 categories, with the highest category being the top-selling; they include.

American Express ($300 – $500)

American Express ($100 – $299)

AMEX Card ($50 – $99).

Apple Gift Card (iTunes)

The Apple (iTunes) gift card is one of the top gift cards with a high rate.

You can use Apple gift cards to buy items at the apple store. These items include iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and other devices.

The Apple (iTunes) gift card is entirely separate from Apple gift cards.

These are two different categories of cards when trading on the GiftCardsToNaira Platform.

Below are the top-selling categories of Apple iTunes gift cards with high rates.

iTunes (Greece/Luxembourg/Portugal)

iTunes (Portugal)

iTunes (Spain)

Apple iTunes (Austria)

Apple iTunes (France)

Apple iTunes Switzerland CHF (25 – 200).

Google Play Gift Card

Google Play Gift Card is also one of the Best Gift Cards to Sell in Nigeria and Ghana with high rates.

The Google Play Cards are not left out here; they’re among the top gift cards in Nigeria today.

One can use Google Play gift cards to purchase music, movies, apps, and books.

However, the UK Google Play physical card is the highest selling among other categories.

Below are the top-selling Google Play Gift Cards with high rates in Nigeria today.

UK Google Play Card (£25 – £500)

USA Google Play Card ($100 – $500)

Google Play CHF ($50 – $99) etc.

Nordstrom Gift Card

Nordstrom Gift Cards are among the most popular gift cards with the highest resale rates in Nigeria.

You can use the Nordstrom gift card to buy high-end fashionable items online and in retail stores.

USA physical Nordstrom gift card is the top-selling card among the categories.

The Physical cards come with 16-digits and an 8-digit access number, usually sealed.

The Nordstrom gift card trading categories include;

Nordstrom ($100 – $500)

Nordstrom ($50 – $99).

Razer Gold Gift Card

Razer Gold is a virtual gift card for gamers worldwide, it is available in as physical card and Ecode PIN.

The Razer Gold gift card can be used to buy gaming items, laptops, apparels and also shop for other items only on the Razer Gold website.

The U.S. Razer Gold Cards and Ecodes are in hot demand as one of the high rates gift cards in 2022.

See the available top-selling categories for Razer Gold gift card trade.

Razer Gold ($100 – $1000)

Razer Ecode ($100 – $500)

Razer Gold ($25 – $99) etc.

Sephora Gift Card

Sephora is a beauty retailer brand that deals in beauty products for women.

If you’re so interested in your skincare and maintaining your beauty, Sephora is the best place to shop for beauty products.

However, the Sephora brand also provides and offers gift cards to customers.

You can use these gift cards on any beauty brand available on Sephora’s website or mobile app.

Each Sephora gift card comes with a pin, which is sealed at the back, making it the Sephora credit card.

The top selling categories for Sephora Gift Card includes;

Sephora USA ($100 – $500)

Sephora USA ($50 – $99)

USA Sephora Ecode ($50 – $500)

CAD Sephora ($100 – $500).

Where to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria?

You’ve gotten to know the best and most popular gift cards to sell; now the next question is where to sell them.

If you’re thinking of how to trade or exchange your gift cards for Cash or Cedis, then this is what you need.

Many individuals have asked, “Where can I trade my cards at the highest rates to avoid being scammed?”

GiftCardsToNaira Platform is the answer to all these questions.

GiftCardsToNaira.com is the best place to trade gift cards online and get instant payment.

They offer excellent rates, quick payment service, and exciting app features.

The GiftcardsToNaira Mobile App is the best app to use to trade your gift cards.

Gift Card Rates Calculator is one of the features made available on the mobile app.

This feature provides you with the rates of any gift card and the naira equivalent at any moment.

With this feature in place, you’ll constantly be updated with the current rates of all gift cards anytime, any day.

GiftCardsToNaira is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Get started today with GiftcardsToNaira by visiting the website page at https://giftcardstonaira.com.

You can always chat with an Agent on the platform, send an email for inquiries, or reach out to the Admin on WhatsApp at ( +234 705 837 2518 ).

Conclusion:

So, this is all you need to know about the Top Best Gift Cards to Sell in Nigeria and Ghana 2022.

These are the top gift cards with high rates currently in 2022.

You can always get these gift cards and trade them comfortably on the GiftcardstoNaira Platform.

When you trade or sell your gift cards on GiftCardsToNaira, you will enjoy peace of mind.

Get started today, and you’ll be glad you did.

Enjoy!