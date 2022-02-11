The business of trading gift cards is not new in Nigeria but most people are still quite oblivious to how it works and the advantages. In today’s article, I’m explaining exactly why you should start trading gift cards in Nigeria in 2022, how to do it and the best platform to do so.

What are Gift Cards?

Gift cards are prepaid money cards. These cards are loaded with a specific amount of money which are then used to purchase products and services from particular stores. Stores issue these cards and they serve as an alternative method of payment. They come in different forms, counties and denominations.

Forms of gift card

Gift cards exist in two forms:

Physical cards: These are plastic cards issued by physical store outlets. E-gift cards: They are also known as Ecodes. These are digital codes bought online and send to your email address or phone number.

Advantages of Gift Cards

They are good gifts: When thinking of what to get someone as a present, a gift card from their favourite store is always a good idea. Freedom to purchase what you want: With a gift card, you have the freedom to buy whatever you want from the store, as long as it’s within the stipulated amount on the card. It helps you stick to a budget: Do you tend to always go above your budget while shopping? You’re not alone. With a gift card, since you cannot exceed the stipulated amount on your card, it helps you stick to a tight budget. You can resell them: This particular point has helped a lot of Nigerians. Some stores are not available in Nigeria so owning a gift card from there can seem quite useless, but it’s not. You can resell the cards for cash!

Trading Gift Cards in Nigeria

3 billion dollars in gift cards went unused in 2019 and ⅓ of people have received a gift card they never used. As I mentioned earlier, some stores like Sephora, Walmart and others do not have subsidiaries in Nigeria and their gift cards do not work here. Also, some people get steam gift cards even though they don’t play games, while some get google play gift cards when they use an iPhone. So what do you do when you own a gift card you cannot make use of? Sell them for Cash! Unused gift cards only benefit the retailers and not you. So why not also benefit from it by trading your gift cards for cash.

How do you do this?

How to Trade Your Gift Cards for Cash in Nigeria

To trade your gift cards for cash in Nigeria, you’ll need a reliable platform to do so. It’s so easy to get scammed by dubious trading platforms. They’re either fake platforms who just want your money or they’re trading platforms with poor service.

To trade your gift cards, you’ll need information such as the type of gift card, the category, the amount on the card and other information specified by the platform you’re using.

How Much Will I Get For My Gift Card?

Gift card rates are not constant, they change frequently. So you need to keep an eye out for daily updates of the rate of your cards to determine the best time you’ll like to sell them.

The rate you’ll get for your card depends on the type of gift card, the county and form of the card and the amount on the card.

Your gift card information determines the amount of money you’ll get for your card.

Conclusion

Let’s put an end to the wastage of unused gift cards and start making money from them. Trading gift cards is straightforward and should be a seamless experience with the right platform.

