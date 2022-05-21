As the primaries of the People’s Democratic Party draws closer, supporters of Peter Obi, one of the party’s presidential aspirant have embarked on a one-million-man march.

The Coordinator, Marcel Ngogbehei, had earlier explained that the event would be anchored by the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), which is made up of more than 12 support groups for Obi.

Ngogbehei said that the support groups included Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Like Minds for Peter Obi (LMPO), Nigeria Needs Peter Obi (NNPO), TakeBackNaija (TBN), Women for Peter Obi (WPO), Associates of Peter Obi (APO), Peter Obi FC (POFC), Peter Obi Movement for President (POMP), Associates of Peter Obi (APO/POE) Peter Obi Candidacy Movement (POCM), Peter Obi Ambassadors (POA), and TeamOHO, among others.

The group said the event would simultaneously take place across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, May 21.

It would be recalled that on Friday, in anticipation of the march, Obi had called on his supporters to engage in the campaign peacefully.

Dear Members of CPO, Thanks a million for all you have done to support my aspiration. Our mission to salvage Nigeria is noble. As you embark on the #1MillionMarch4PeterObi tomorrow, I wish you a productive & safe outing. Above all, please keep the law. God bless you all.-PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 20, 2022

By Saturday, images of the march had flooded social media.

When I spoke about boycotting my conference activities this morning to join the @PeterObi 1 million man match, some thought I was just pulling some publicity stunts for Peter Obi, but am glad I proved them wrong once again. We're marching for our future.#1MillionMarch4PeterObi pic.twitter.com/HEhDT6lvY7 — Chigozie I. Alex 4 Peter Obi🇳🇬 (@ChigozieIAlex) May 21, 2022

The solidarity march was also held in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

Pictures from the Ikeja GRA for @TheICIR #1MillionMarch4PeterObi currently following the crowd through Ikeja Underbridge pic.twitter.com/iHJQWsAdsz — Joseph Olaoluwa (@theminentmuyiwa) May 21, 2022

Reacting to the march, political activist, @firstladyship stated, “Our march today is a cry for help. Remember why we march & why we fight. We march with passion. We march for that elusive fighting chance”

1. As we embark on the #1MillionMarch4PeterObi, I urge everyone to march peacefully & watch your six. Our march today is a cry for help. Remember why we march & why we fight. We march with passion. We march for that elusive fighting chance — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 21, 2022

Nigerian leaders must learn from the #1MillionMarch4PeterObi campaign, purely powered by ordinary Nigerians.

Performance distinguishes you, it makes you formidable; play politics, but when you find yourself in office, deliver beyond reasonable doubt.

Peter Obi deserves this. 👏🏽 — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 21, 2022

Supporters in Ogun state also took part in the march.

Ogun getting ready for the march #1MillionMarch4PeterObi pic.twitter.com/6fEwQ0O9di — Gloria Okenze (@gloriaokenze) May 21, 2022

#1MillionMarch4PeterObi now this is getting really serious in Abuja pic.twitter.com/pBpN6AyWQM — J a c k 🇳🇬 (@Jack_ng01) May 21, 2022

What you should know

The party’s presidential primary has been fixed for May 28 and May 29

Obi will contest for the party’s ticket along with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Others are Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; Akwa Ibom governor, Emmanuel Udom; former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose; publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; former president, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa; investment banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.