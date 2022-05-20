The world’s richest man, Elon Musk has denied that he paid a settlement fee of $250k to cover up sexual harassment allegations by a flight attendant of SpaceX.

The allegation was contained in an article published by Business Insider claiming that SpaceX made the payment to the flight attendant (who was not identified) as part of a severance agreement. The transaction was said to have occurred in 2018.

Business Insider also claimed the deal required that the flight attendant did not sue or disclose any information about Elon Musk and his businesses. The news site said it was referencing documents, email correspondence, interviews, and a declaration signed by the friend of the attendant in support of the claims.

Elon Musk denies

Elon Must denied the claims and tweeted “I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed’ – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened.”

Elon Musk also said the allegations were “wild accusations are utterly untrue”.

Business Insider on the other hand stood by its story claiming that “We stand by our story which is based on documents and interviews and which speaks for itself.”

Musk continued to deny claiming the story was a “political hit piece” and that the attacks should be viewed as a politically motivated one.

“The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech,” Musk said.

Tesla shares were down 8.2% at the time of writing this article.