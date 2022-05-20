Quite a lot of people are still strangers to the concept of decentralised finance. They have been dazzled with reports of the latest NFTs making waves on social media, and now is an opportunity to buy.

But the truth is that Decentralised finance might just be the future. The question then will be, how prepared are you to embrace the future? There are hundreds of dApps built on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain through which users’ lives are being transformed. Whether in hospitality, health, lifestyle, fitness, or other areas, Decentralised finance has become a part of business models around the world.

With the introduction of decentralised platforms on different blockchain networks, it can be challenging to keep up with the pace. This article will expose you to one of the emerging decentralised protocols that is changing how we transact via cryptocurrency.

Mountanaz is a decentralised protocol that ensures people can lend and borrow money without the stress and complexities of central banks and other intermediaries in the centralised system. The network is built on Binance Smart Chain, which offers the protocol a great deal of scalability, improved transaction speed, and security for users’ assets.

Here are some of the perks of Mountanaz (MNAZ):

Liquidity

The lending protocol is heavily tied to the liquidity stored in smart contracts. Mountanaz uses a lending pool system powered by Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with more than 45 dApps built on it. Through BSC, users get loans based on the collateral that has been previously deposited.

There are no set requirements for the user to meet to be eligible for the loans. However, a rule states that the amount that a user is paying back will be higher than what was loaned. The difference is then moved to the lending pool, where the lender can withdraw.

Governance

The Mountanaz system runs on exchanging its native token, MNAZ, to ensure that the platform is sustainable. Through the DAO-Patterned governance mechanism, users can now be in control of the transaction. Mountanaz operates a permissionless system that members appropriately regulate.

Easy-to-use interface

The use of simple and straightforward interfaces can facilitate understanding of decentralised finance; however, not many decentralised platforms have easy-to-use interfaces that can help people explore their options. This is one of the issues that Mountanaz seeks to address.

The platform offers users an easy interface to navigate to get the best experience properly. Furthermore, Mountanz focuses on creating a better user experience to scale its ecosystems. The mission is to create an environment where people can connect and network through DeFi.

Conclusion

Decentralised finance (DeFi) ushers people into a new era where they can use cryptocurrency to take loans without having to wait too long for them.

Through the Mountanaz platform, you can easily be connected to a lender once you have successfully deposited your collateral. In addition, Mountanaz, through its native token, MNAZ, will enable users to perform different transactions. Through the token exchange, MNAZ holders can borrow, lend, and participate in governance. Also, these holders can earn rewards using the native token.

