South Africa’s Reserve Bank has taken an aggressive hawkish stance to raise the interest rates by a quantum not seen since January 2016 in a bid to stop inflation.

The Bank disclosed the 50-basis-point increase in the repurchase rate to 4.75% in its MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE statements.

The aggressive move comes as the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank adopt increasingly hawkish stances that have reduced the appeal of South African assets for offshore investors, triggered capital outflows and currency weakness.

The rand’s depreciation has threatened to add to inflation risks exacerbated by Russia’s war with Ukraine and pandemic related supply-chain disruptions.

What you should know

The statement said “the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% per year, with effect from the 20 of May 2022. Four members of the Committee preferred the announced increase and one member preferred a 25 basis point rise in the repo rate.”

The bank stated that price shock was a main concern for the economy, stating, “The MPC will seek to look through temporary price shocks and focus on potential second-round effects and the risks of de-anchoring inflation expectations.”

South Africa’s annual inflation held at 5.9% in April, just shy of the 6% maximum target set by the Reserve Bank. But in recent years, the bank has been clear that it considers the middle of its target range, 4.5%, to be an appropriate level for consumer inflation or CPI, and ongoing price rises – especially for petrol and diesel – will make that extremely hard to attain in coming months.

While the rate increase should help prop up the rand and anchor inflation expectations, it’s likely to draw criticism from some politicians and labour unions amid a deterioration in domestic economic prospects and fears of a cost-of-living crisis.

The rand extended its gains after the announcement and traded stronger 1.44% at 15.8293 per dollar at the time of writing. Nonetheless, the rand has depreciated by 8.10% within a month.

However, the central bank now sees South Africa’s economy expanding 1.7% this year, down from a previous forecast of 2%.