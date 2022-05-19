Dr. Bukola Saraki, a presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party says that his agriculture revolution in Kwara as Governor remains the largest livestock producer in Nigeria today.

Saraki disclosed this on Thursday, in a meeting with PDP delegates in Taraba State, as he urged that Nigerians need a President that understands the economy and agriculture production.

The former Kwara State Governor had earlier promised to revive Nigeria’s Ajaokuta Steel Plant if elected president of the country.

What Saraki is saying

Saraki, a former Senate president stated that Nigeria has gone through so much, adding that things need to be done differently.

He said, “We can not have the same type of leaders tomorrow as we have today. 2023 is about the future of this country and our children.

“This country has been so divided and we can’t afford to use sentiments to vote.

“We must do it right for the sake of those who died for no fault of theirs.

“We have been through so much in this country and we must apply for competence to rescue Nigeria.

“I am the only aspirant who has come out with policy direction to solve Nigeria’s problem because its bad leadership that is responsible for insecurity.

“We need a President that understands the economy and has a vision for investment as my agriculture revolution in Kwara remains the largest livestock producer in Nigeria till today.”

Saraki also promised delegates that if elected, his administration will also be committed to economic growth in mining.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that Nigeria’s agricultural export surged by 57.02% to N504.9 billion in 2021 compared to N321.5 billion recorded in the previous year, which is also the highest agro-export income on record.

However, Nigeria imported agro-food items valued at N1.97 trillion in the same year, resulting in a deficit of N1.46 trillion. This is despite significant interventions and investments channelled into the Nigerian agricultural sector.

Nigeria recorded its highest agricultural trade deficit in 2021, triggering a N1.94 trillion negative balance in the review year as Nigeria’s import bill surged to N20.8 trillion as against an export value of N18.9 trillion. This means that agriculture trade deficit accounts for 74.3% of Nigeria’s trade imbalance.