The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere over alleged N47 billion fraud.

Mr Ekere was arrested in Lagos on Wednesday for alleged diversion of the funds through NDDC’s registered contractors.

He served as NDDC’s Managing Director from 2016 to 2018.

Mr Ekere who was a member of the PDP, while contesting for the gubernatorial seat of Akwa Ibom state, lost the Primary Elections to Udom Emmanuel which made him defect to the APC to contest for the election but still lost to Mr Emmanuel.

In 2019, He was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate for Akwa Ibom State for the 2019 election.

More detail to follow…