SFS Fund, a Fintech platform aimed at investors who require liquidity combined with High Yield, recently announced the launch of Dedicated Virtual Account Numbers (Virtual Accounts). Virtual Accounts integrate seamlessly with the SFS Fund investment accounts, enabling customers to interact like they do with regular bank accounts, while retaining the attractive interest rates.

With this feature, customers can now initiate a bank transfer to top up their investments on sfsfund.com. This is in addition to being able to set up recurrent payments through any bank transfer app which is like a standing order. The most exciting is that account holders can receive payments from third parties using the Virtual Account on sfsfund.com

Patrick Ilodianya, Managing Director, and CEO of SFS Capital, said, “We are excited about the addition of this feature. Integrating the Virtual Account on sfsfund.com is convenient and easy to use, making investing in “One-Step” possible. This is also an opportunity for businesses or organisations that have excess cash flow to accept payments from customers using the Virtual Account. Our liquidation process is easy and flexible as we understand that businesses need easy access to their funds for the purpose of restocking or paying salaries. All of this we have carefully thought about in launching this feature”.

How To Generate A Dedicated Virtual Account;

Sign up or login on sfsfund.com Ensure that you update and verify your BVN on the platform Click on ‘Generate Virtual Account’

Your Dedicated Virtual Account Number should be displayed permanently on your dashboard and can be saved on your bank transfer app as a beneficiary for easy transfer. Once you create a Virtual Account on sfsfund.com, all transactions are automatically updated on the dashboard and value starts earning interest withing 24hours.

SFS Fund is committed to providing value and support to all investors by providing a seamless and rewarding investing journey.

About SFS Fund

SFS Fund is a Fintech platform aimed at investors who require liquidity and competitive yields but have a low-risk appetite..

The platform enables customers to invest seamlessly in the SFS Fixed Income Fund without any manual or human intervention required to go through their investment journey. It offers unending opportunities for investing across different categories for Individuals, children (minors), joint, or corporate bodies.

SFS Fund (Fixed Income Fund) is an award-winning AA rated fund that is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria. SFS Fixed Income Fund has paid attractive dividend every quarter since inception about 8 years ago. SFS was formerly Skye Financial Services.

