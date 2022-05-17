The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 35 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,756.62 points to reflect a decline of 0.35% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 23.50%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N101.07 billion.

At the close of the market on Tuesday, the 17th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.44 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as PZ led 21 gainers and 27 losers, topped by FLOURMILL at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,040.18 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

PZ up +9.96% to close at N13.25

BERGER up +9.72% to close at N7.90

NNFM up +9.63% to close at N11.95

MCNICHOLS up +9.52% to close at N1.61

ABBEYBDS up +9.49% to close at N1.50

NGX Top ASI losers

FLOURMILL down – 9.20% to close at N37.00

GLAXOSMITH down – 8.39% to close at N6.55

NPFMCRFBNK down – 8.02% to close at N1.95

JAPAUL down – 6.25% to close at N0.30

CHAMPION down – 6.09% to close at N3.70

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

JAIZBANK – 172,146,327

TRANSCORP – 140,076,331

GTCO – 50,386,186

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N1,206,461,531.15

MTNN – N627,200,091.10

SEPLAT – N368,995,147.40

Market sentiment trends towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 21 gainers were surpassed by 27 losers.