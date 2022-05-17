The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has denied reports of error in the scoring of candidates in the just concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is as the examination body has warned the public, especially candidates at the just concluded UTME against the deceitful and other unsavoury activities of fraudsters who were making false claims of errors in the scoring system.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Benjamin said that the board is insisting that the UTME was a Computer Based Test (CBT) that was scored electronically with no human mediation whatsoever, as well as debunked rumour of plans to organize another UTME.

What the JAMB’s spokesman is saying

Benjamin in the statement said, “Consequently, the unfounded rumours making the rounds are nothing but the products of the deceitful brains of the masterminds of these baseless imputations.

“Hence, the board reiterates that there is no room for errors in its electronic scoring system nor does it plan to organise another UTME.

“This clarification became necessary following reports of a purported rescheduling of the UTME from a section of the social media citing phantom errors in the computer scoring system and a purported apology from JAMB to the effect that another UTME would be organised.

“The board wishes to state that the report is not only false, mischievous, but also misleading and crafted out of the frustration and inability of these fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting candidates owing to the series of innovative strategies the board had put in place to protect candidates.’’

JAMB reiterates warning against fraudsters

Benjamin also recalled that the board had envisaged some of the strategies of these nefarious individuals and had sounded a note of warning to the candidates and the general public alike.

This is to guard against the possibility of them falling victims of the evil machinations of fraudsters.

He said, “JAMB, once again, advises the general public to disregard this item of news as it does not emanate from JAMB nor has it authorised any individual or group to make such a pronouncement on its behalf.

“The board, therefore, advises candidates to avail themselves of its user-friendly advisories on assessing their 2022 UTME results and other processes through periodic visits to www.jamb.gov.ng.’’

What you should know

Recall that JAMB on Saturday, May 14, 2022, announce the release of the results of candidates who sat for the just concluded 2022 UTME, saying that it had not uploaded the results to its website for obvious reasons and as such advised on the process for checking the results.

About 1.7 million candidates were reported to have taken part in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination nationwide in 755 registered computer-based centres.

The examination body had while releasing the results of the examination, warned candidates against desperate fraudsters who will send all kind of messages on how to check their results through different means from the one directed by JAMB, asking them to ignore such messages.