The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has provided reasons for declining the offer to run for the office of president in Nigeria’s 2023 general election.

Adesina said that although he is touched by the clamour for him to join the presidential race, he was focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Adesina on Tuesday, where he said that his current responsibilities at this time do not allow him to accept or consider the offer.

What the President of AfDB is saying

Adesina pointed out that he is deeply humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness and confidence.

He said, ‘’I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices of their own volition to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will.

“They also expressed their political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honoured, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the AfDB have given me for Africa’s development.’’

What you should know

There have been reports for several weeks, especially from a section of the media that Adesina will join the 2022 presidential race.

Recall that about a week ago, a support group purchased and submitted the N100 million Presidential form of the All Progressives Congress for the top banker.