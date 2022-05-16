Nigeria generated a total of 84,847.4MWh of energy on Sunday, 15th May 2022, recording a marginal 4.2% gain compared to 81,452.41MWh generated in the previous day.

This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Power supply also appreciated by 4.2% to 83,742.69MWh on Sunday as against the 80,362.71MWh supplied on Saturday. The amount of power supplied on Sunday represents 98.7% of the total power generated.

Meanwhile, energy generation peaked at 3,694.2MW, which is 4.6% lower than the peak generation on Saturday, while off-peak generation was 3,346.5MW. Despite the marginal increase, Nigeria’s energy generation is still significantly below the minimum 105kMWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Highlight (15th May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,694.2MW (-4.6%)

Off-peak generation – 3,346.5MW (+29.2%)

Energy generated – 84,847.4MWh (+4.2%)

Energy sent out – 83,742.6MWh (+4.2%)

It is worth noting that the highest frequency for the day was 51.01Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.05Hz.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported completed work on the 330KV Akure Transmission Substation in Ondo State, which is expected to deliver up to 96MW of electricity.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.