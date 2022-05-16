The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has warned that the ongoing scarcity of JetA1 fuel, popularly known as aviation fuel, would further increase flight reschedule and cancellation.

This was disclosed by Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman, United Nigeria airline and the spokesperson of AON, in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the statement, the scarcity of aviation is impacting negatively on the seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling and cancellations.

What AON is saying about flight disruption

It stated, “The Airline Operators of Nigeria wish to alert the public of impending disruptions to scheduled flight operations of members of the association. This development is being forced on members by the growing scarcity of aviation fuel popular as Jet-Al.

“The scarcity is impacting negatively on the seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling, and, or, cancellations.

“However, the association and its members are working very hard, and in alliance with product marketers, government and relevant stakeholders, to ensure availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel in the country.

“While pleading the understanding of the flying public in the face of this reality, we also promise to do all that is necessary, and within our powers, to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible.”

In case you missed it

Recall that on Friday evening, May 6, Air Peace, Ibom Air, Max Air, Arik Air, United Nigeria Airlines and 4 other airlines under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria announced plans to shut down operations with effect from Monday, May 9, 2022, as the cost of the aviation fuel hits N700 per litre.

The domestic airline operators had earlier in March notified the passengers of expected flight delays and cancellations as a result of the hike in aviation fuel, a development which impacted heavily on their operations.

The plan was shelved following the intervention of the federal government and the NNPC, as all parties in their discussion agreed to the granting of licenses for the importation of aviation fuel which is needed for their operations