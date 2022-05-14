Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinabjo has reacted to the killing of Deborah Samuel, a second-year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, over allegations of blasphemy by a mob.

Osinabjo stated this on Friday evening at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after his arrival from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He also praised the Sokoto State Government and the Sultan of Sokoto for reacting swiftly to the incident.

What Osinbajo is saying

Osinbajo said, “Let me say that, first, the president has reacted to this, in a statement which was issued earlier condemning the action.

“I must say that it’s a deeply distressing thing, very disturbing – such an atrocious killing of the young lady by a mob who took the law into their own hands; I think it’s very unfortunate.

“The swift reaction of the Sokoto State Government and also the Sultan of Sokoto is highly commendable.

“I think that their swift reaction to the situation clearly demonstrates the outrage of millions of Nigerians and also the desire of everyone to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and prosecuted.”

The Vice President added that there’s really no excuse for anyone to take the law into their own hands no matter the provocation, citing that there are set processes for ensuring that Nigerians are able to redress whatever wrongs that are done against us.

“We must express our condolence to the family of the young lady, Deborah Samuel.

“I can’t imagine how her parents and siblings and members of her family feel, not just about her death, but the very horrendous nature of its occurrence.

“I think it’s very sad indeed, and we extend our sincere condolences to them; we ask that the Almighty will comfort them at this time,” he said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the killing, and directed the Ministries of Information and Culture, Police Affairs, and Communications and Digital Economy to curtail the spread of false and inflammatory information through social media.

President Buhari said the news of the killing of the young lady by fellow students was a matter of concern and demanded an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Deborah Samuel, a level-two student, of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State was accused of making a social media post that allegedly blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW). The young female student was killed and burnt by irate youths.