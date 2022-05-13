Uber has expanded its operations to three cities in Nigeria. The cities are Warri, Delta State: Enugu and Kano.

This was disclosed by the company via a statement, which was shared with Nairametrics, on Friday.

According to the statement, this makes Uber available in eight cities across the country, including Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Port Harcourt and Ibadan. The move is intended to unlock more earning opportunities for drivers while increasing access to affordable mobility across Nigeria.

What Uber is saying about the expansion

Tope Akinwumi, Country Manager for Uber Nigeria, stated, “I am thrilled at what this launch represents for the people and businesses in these cities and for the rest of the country at large. We believe that Uber has the potential to provide an alternative earnings opportunity that is pivotal to our efforts to contribute to economic growth in the country.”

He explained that riders in these cities will have the option to request UberX, with the assurance that no matter where they are heading, they will always receive an upfront fare estimate.

“Uber plays a key role as an economic contributor across Sub Saharan Africa and has already produced thousands of sustainable economic opportunities. This is a testament to the appeal of the Uber business model which allows drivers to maintain their independent status and provides them the flexibility to develop and expand their businesses based on their needs and time preferences.

“Uber’s technology is open and pro-choice, “We believe that Uber has the potential to enhance the existing operations of thousands of Nigeria transportation providers as well as continue to improve upon the safety, reliability and affordability with which people move around,” Akinwumi added.

According to him, Uber is committed to improving access to transportation for riders in smaller cities, focusing on affordability and safety.

With this in mind, Injury Protection provided by AXA Mansard is provided to both riders and drivers during a trip, at no cost to them. “They are protected from the moment the trip is accepted, through to when the trip ends. Like any other insurance policy, this is subject to terms, conditions and limits.

“All drivers, before they start operating on the Uber app, need to go through a background check which is industry-leading. Uber also provides drivers with 24/7 in-app customer support,” Adewunmi added.