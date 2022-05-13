The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 34 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 53,098.46 points to reflect a growth of 0.34% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 24.30%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N97.42 billion.

At the close of the market on Friday, the 13th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.63 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as NNFM led 29 gainers and 23 losers, topped by CHAMPION at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,382.02 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NNFM up +9.94% to close at N9.95

MCNICHOLS up +9.84% to close at N1.34

NEIMETH up +9.71% to close at N1.92

TRANSCORP up +9.66% to close at N4.88

ROYALEX up +9.29% to close at N1.53

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMPION down – 9.90% to close at N4.37

INTBREW down – 9.74% to close at N8.80

ACADEMY down – 9.58% to close at N1.51

TRIPPLEG down – 9.38% to close at N0.87

REGALINS down – 6.45% to close at N0.29

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 37,925,409

JAIZBANK – 32,310,326

WAPCO – 14,948,822

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

WAPCO – N475,194,769.25

GTCO – N333,357,786.60

SEPLAT – N273,427,134.00

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 29 gainers surpassed 28 losers.