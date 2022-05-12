Excitement has trailed the commencement of Konga Tech Week, an annual promotion by Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, with a rain of special deals, mouthwatering discounts and other incentives sparking excitement and a huge rush among shoppers.

Among the products witnessing a spike in patronage among shoppers on the Konga website – www.konga.com are smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy AO leading the way, Laptops, Cameras, Groceries and a long list of Home & Kitchen appliances, including TV sets, Blenders, Rechargeable Fans, Electric jugs, Rechargeable lanterns, among others receiving heavy attention.

Feedback reveals that Konga retail stores located across Nigeria have also witnessed heavy footfalls and increased shopping presence from bargain-hungry visitors, many of whom have thronged the stores nationwide to take advantage of the Tech Week sale.

Widely regarded as the biggest tech sale in the Nigerian shopping calendar, this year’s edition of Konga Tech Week kicked off on Monday, May 9 and will run till Friday, May 20, 2022.

In addition to rolling out exciting deals and discounts unmatched in the market for genuine products, Konga has equally treated its customers to a feast of freebies. Shoppers have had the luxury of enjoying exciting Treasure Hunts offering the Apple iPhone 13 worth over N480,000, as well as the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro worth over N200,000 for a paltry N60,000 each. Also thrilling customers of the e-commerce brand are regular flash sales which present an extra opportunity to pay heavily discounted prices for devices and products.

Further raising the excitement among shoppers is the offer of free delivery, with Konga leveraging its internally owned logistics subsidiary, Kxpress, to ensure swift and seamless delivery of most orders received so far.

‘‘I woke up early on Monday morning to be among the first to check out the Konga Tech Week promo,’’ enthused Wale Ibrahim, a software developer. ‘‘I ended up buying over eight items including a smartphone I had been eyeing for a while. All the orders were delivered by Konga the next day, prompting most of my colleagues and neighbors to start rushing to place their orders as well,’’ he disclosed.

Konga Tech Week offers shoppers best prices and unmatched deals across various product categories including Mobile Phones, Computing – Laptops, Desktops & Monitors, Printers and Scanners, PC Gaming, Mobile Accessories, etc., as well as a wide range of Electronics and Home & Kitchen products, among others. Shoppers also enjoy tons of other incentives including freebies, giveaways, special bundled offers, app-only deals, flash sales, free unlimited delivery for Konga Prime shoppers and much more.

Konga Tech Week is currently running across multiple channels including online @ – www.konga.com, offline in the brand’s growing chain of retail stores across Nigeria and on Konga Bulk. Also noteworthy, the Tech Week sale provides a fitting opportunity for bulk buyers, business owners, corporate organisations, educational institutions, cooperatives, and other potential heavy shoppers to take advantage of the special prices and bulk deals on offer.

A number of top brands and globally renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have partnered with Konga for the two-week long sale fiesta.