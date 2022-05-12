Billionaire Industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been honoured with the 2019/20 National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) presented by President Muhammadu Buhari an event in Abuja today. This year, 49 people were granted the National Productivity Order of Merit Awards in various categories with four of them – Allen Onyema, Chief Mike Adenuga; Jim Ovia, and Chinedum Anthony Okereke, joining Rabiu in the “Employers of Labour” category.

Speaking after the award ceremony in Abuja, the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, expressed his sincere appreciation to the awards jury and President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him for the honour. He also reaffirmed BUA Group’s commitment to human, economic and social development whilst fostering productive enterprise in Nigeria.

Other honorees include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr. Chike Ihekweazu, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Akin Abayomi, amongst others.

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award is organized by the National Productivity Center as an arm of the Federal Government instituted to recognize and honour productive individuals and organizations in Nigeria in the year of the award for achievements made in the three preceding years. The center was established to improve the quantity and quality of goods and services available for consumption in Nigeria as a means for increasing wealth.

