The House of Representatives has amended Section 84(8) of the amended Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates to participate in political party’s conventions and congresses.

The House amended the section during Wednesday’s plenary. Statutory delegates are party members who have held public office before.

The Senate during Tuesday’s plenary also amended the said clause. The clause had prevented statutory delegates from participating in party’s primaries.

Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Amendment Act states that a political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidates shall clearly outline in its constitution and rule the procedure for the democratic election of delegates.

