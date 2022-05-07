The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emfiele has reacted to news that he has picked up the Presidential nomination form on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr. Emefiele used his Twitter handle to post a series of 4 tweets explaining that he has not decided to run for the presidency of Nigeria.

He also thanked “farmers and patriots” for using their personal funds to secure presidential nomination forms of the APC. He however, insisted that he will use his personal funds from his “hard earned savings of over 35 years in banking” to pay for the forms.

He also left critics and supporters in suspense suggesting that even if he does not decide to run for the presidency, he will continue to serve as the CBN Governor.

See unrolled text of his tweets

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds 1/4

and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely. However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, 2/4

without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria. And should I not run for elected office, 3/4

I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct. 4/4”

