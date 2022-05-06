The digital revolution is changing every human endeavour. For the banking sector, it is either they go digital or die, hence, it is not surprising that all Nigerian banks today have their mobile apps to drive digital banking.

With these apps, many bank customers no longer need to visit a banking hall to perform financial transactions. Directly from the apps, bank customers can make transfers and pay bills of any kind and also make complaints. Some of these apps come with upgraded features that allow users to request ATM cards and chequebooks.

However, customer experience on these apps is anything but perfect. While the apps meet customers’ expectations in some areas, they are faltering in many other areas. This week, Nairametrics takes a look at Sterling Banks’ OneBank app, its features and customers’ experience so far.

OneBank app

Sterling Bank describes its OneBank as a 100% digital banking app that offers its customer the ability to register and bank instantly; make payments, invest, get advisory, borrow money, and lifestyle services.

Features

Account creation: It allows the customers to create a wallet account instantly with their mobile number.

Self-Registration: Registration can be done on the app without visiting the bank.

Authentication Options: The biometric feature on the app allows users to log in with fingerprints, saving them the stress of storing many passwords.

Virtual Card: Customers can instantly create their virtual card for online shopping and decide the card's usage and expiry.

Specta in 5: This feature allows access to quick loans of up to N5 million in 5 minutes.

Send and Receive Money: Customers can transfer funds from their wallet or account to any bank of their choice in Nigeria within seconds.

One Transfer: This feature allows the customers to receive money instantly from OneBank users once they scan their OneBank QR using their OneBank app.

Bills payment: It allows payment for airline tickets, cable & internet subscriptions, electricity bills, perform QR codes for merchant payments.

Airtime purchase: Airtime of all the networks can be purchased via the app

Cardless Withdrawal: Customers can withdraw cash even without their debit/credit card at Automated Teller Machine (ATM) using the app.

Recurrent Payment: It allows the customer to initiate standing order payments, which are processed at the set intervals.

ATM/Merchant Locator: The locator on the app can be used to detect the nearest ATM or PoS merchant

Drawbacks

The OneBank app despite its array of features is not living up to its expectations in some areas. From users’ reviews, the flaws of this app include:

Customers are unable to view receipts after transactions on the app

No transaction history

Tedious registration process

Too many functionalities make navigation difficult on the app

Bottom line

In all, the OneBank app is doing its job of enabling customers carry out financial services without visiting the banking hall. While there is no 100% perfect solution when it comes to technology, Sterling Bank will do well to address the concerns raised by its customers through their reviews. An update to this app should see some of the lapses and flaws in the app corrected.