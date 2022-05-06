The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 19 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 50,935.03 points, to reflect a growth of 0.19% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 19.24%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N53.42 billion.

At the close of market on Friday, 6th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.46 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as CAVERTON led 44 gainers, and 14 losers topped by LIVINGTRUST at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 8,218.59 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAVERTON up +10.00% to close at N1.32

CHAMPION up +9.87% to close at N3.34

LEARNAFRI up +9.81% to close at N2.35

INTBREW up +9.76% to close at N6.75

CADBURY up +9.72% to close at N13.55

NGX Top ASI losers

LIVINGTRUST down – 9.68% to close at N1.12

CWG down – 6.25% to close at N0.90

STANBIC down – 6.17% to close at N34.20

IKEJAHOTEL down – 5.19% to close at N1.28

VERITASKAP down – 4.55% to close at N0.21

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

LIVINGTRUST – 88,570,000

TRANSCORP – 40,513,391

FIDELITY – 30,397,857

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N851,771,990.60

ZENITHBANK – N588,657,419.70

NB – N409,568,889.70

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 44 gainers surpassed 14 losers.